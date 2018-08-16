According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from their department, as well as from the City of Woodbury and Cottage Grove responded to a call of an emergency that took place at 7:30 pm at 1020 3rd Street in St. Paul Park. When officers arrived to the parking lot of the Oltman Middle School, they found an individual who had suffered fatal stab wounds. The public is advised that at this time there is no reason to be concerned for their safety. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also part of the investigation and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will make a positive ID.
Stabbing Victim Found in St Paul Park
