Ecoli Found In Hastings City Water

Breaking News This Saturday, September 22nd, 2018- The City of Hastings has issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY taking place immediately through Sunday September 23rd.
E. coli bacteria has been detected in a section of the City of Hastings public water system. Printed information can be found online at www.hastingsmn.gov and also on our KDWA Facebook page. Please read all information if you live within the Hastings city limits and are served by the city water system. NOTE: The bacteria is isolated to one section of our system. Please check the map to see if you live in the affected area. If you live outside of the affected section, you do not need to follow the boil water advisory and you may use water as you normally would.
If you live in the affected area,do not drink water before boiling it, or use a safe alternative source.Bring all water to a full, rolling boil, let it boil for one minute or longer, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in water.
Some adverse health affects may be experienced by ingestion of water with the E.Coli bacteria. Contact may cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.
Symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, it is recommended you seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
The City notes that Bacterial contamination may occur for a wide variety of reasons. The MN Dept of Health and the City ofHastings are working together to try to identify the cause of the positive results. We will be adding chlorine to the affected section of the City water system to disinfect the system beginning on Saturday, September 22 through Sunday, September 23. The city and our media partners will inform the public when tests show no coliform bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. They anticipate resolving problem within 3-5 days.
The City will be adding chlorine to the affected area of the water system on Saturday, September 22 until September 23. Addition of chlorine to disinfect water may react with iron and/or manganese that may be deposited in water mains, breaking it loose and causing some temporary discoloration of water. This could cause a black or reddish-brown color, but it does not present a health threat.
Consumers may want to let water run for a few minutes to flush plumbing of discolored water before using it for cooking or laundry. Fish tanks and bait shops should not use chlorinated water in tanks for this period of time.
You may notice city staff flushing fire hydrants around the city to move chlorinated water through the system.
Please share this information with other people who drink this water and who may not have received this Notice directly (people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, businesses, etc.).