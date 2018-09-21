Hastings City Admin Seeks Burnsville Post

The current City Administrator for Hastings is one of three finalists for a similar position in the city of Burnsville. According to hometownsource.com’s reporter John Gessner, the position for the city manager of Burnsville has selected three finalists, including Melanie Mesko Lee, who has worked in her current position since 2013.
The committee including the Burnsville City council chose four finalists from a field of 32 applicants to fill the office of Heather Johnston, who had resigned this summer.The council then appointed Dana Hardie, to serve until a formal search could determine a permanent replacement for the job.
One finalist withdrew their name when contacted by the committee. Hardie is one of the remaining three seeking the vacancy, with Nathan Burkett, current assistant city administrator of Shakopee the final candidate. Mesko Lee was the administrative assistant in Hastings for 14 years, from 1999 to 2013 before being named to the top administrative position of Hastings. The next step for the remaining finalists will be interviews by city staff and members of the community slated for October 16th, followed by interviews with the Burnsville Council the next day.
It is not yet known when the final decision could be announced. Attempts by KDWA to reach Mesko Lee have so far been unsuccessful, as we extended the opportunity to comment on her decision.