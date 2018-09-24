Mayor Hicks Issues Water Advisory Update

Water Advisory Update Monday, Sept. 24, 2018
Water Tested, Awaiting Results
As of 8 p.m. Sunday night, City staff has completed the chlorination process and flushed all the lines so City water lines are free from chlorine. At 8 p.m., MN Dept of Health officials took new water samples in various locations in the affected area. The City is awaiting test results, which can take 18-24 hours. It is unknown if the boil water advisory will be lifted at that time. The City will notify the public as soon as possible, using the City Website, social media sites, KDWA Radio, the Hastings Star Gazette, Hastings Community TV, and the Dakota County Communications Emergency Notification System.
Hard Copies and Water Available at City Hall
If you know someone who would like hard copies of the map, FAQs, instructions on how to sign up for Emergency Notification Calls, hard copies are available at Hastings City Hall at 101 4th Street East. We also have free gallons of distilled water available for those in need. Please take only what you need.
Have you Registered for Emergency Notification System?
We have received reports that some residents in the affected area didn’t receive the call. Please make sure you are registered with the county’s emergency notification system by going to their website and registering your phone numbers and address. Go to www.mn-dcc.org and click on Community Notification and then Register. You will be taken to a page called “Emergency Alert Program”. Log in to your account here, or look for “Don’t have an account? Sign up”.