Two Giant Football Games Friday!

Two huge football games take place within a 7-mile stretch of Highway, as the Hastings Raiders host Park, and Prescott is at home against New Richmond, with both games featuring some fun side stories, heading in to Friday night! Both Head Coaches Dana Strain of the Raiders, and Kevin Haglund of the Cardinals both joined KDWA Sports for our Pre-Game Interviews on Thursday. You can listen in to the entire interviews in our Pre-Game Shows, beginning at 6:15pm Friday for Hastings, and in our Prescott Sports Saturday Replay at 12:35pm, this weekend! But for now, here is a little to get you fired up for Friday night!