Water Test Cleared Advisory Lifted

This information was received at 6PM on Monday Night by the City of Hastings.
The Boil Water Advisory for the City of Hastings -Northeastern part -has been lifted, and the drinking water is safe everywhere in town.
What should you do?
You no longer need to boil your water. It is recommended that you flush your plumbing if no water has been used in the past two days, or if you experience water discoloration.
What may be health effects?
The incident is resolved, however if you experience unusual symptoms and they persist, it is recommended you seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
What happened? What is being done?
We notified consumers on 9/22/18 of a problem with the drinking water and issued a Boil Water Advisory. We are pleased to report the problem has been corrected, and the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and thank you for your patience.
The City and the Minnesota Department of Health are currently working to determine the cause of the E. coli detections.
Please share this information with other people who drink this water and who may not have received this Notice directly (people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, businesses, etc.) You can do this by posting this Notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For more information, please contact the city at 651-480-2344 or refer to www.health.state.mn.us/divs/eh/water/factsheet/emergency/index.html
General guidelines regarding water quality safety are available from EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800)426-4791.
This Notice was sent by the City of Hastings (Water System ID # 1190012)
Date Distributed 9/24/2018, 6 p.m.