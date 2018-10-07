Hwy 95 Nears Completion

The renovation project on Highway 95 between Cottage Grove and Woodbury is nearing completion, and MnDOT has issued a project update stating that permanent striping and other final touches will continue next week. This work will be done under traffic with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. The project is expected to be complete by mid-October. MnDOT also reminds motorists that the primary detour route for the project area is 70th St, County Road 19, and Bailey Road. Project updates are available on the MnDOT website.