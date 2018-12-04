Huge Wins, Heartbreaking Losses Tuesday

In our Tuesday Night Scoreboard segment, the Hastings Boys Hockey Team shocked Tartan 6-0, jumping to 2-1 on the season, while the Raider Girls tied North-Tartan 3-3, in Oakdale. Basketball was a different story, with the Prescott Girls winning 80-61 over Cameron, however, the Prescott Boys’ 59-game Middle Border Conference Winning Streak came to an abrupt conclusion at New Richmond, falling 65-60, on the road. The Hastings Girls Basketball Team is also still searching for their first win of the season, after their 50-46 loss to Eagan, also on this busy Tuesday night! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more!