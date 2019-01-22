Flu Brings Visitor Restrictions

Due to a Minnesota Department of Health determination that influenza is widespread across the state, starting Tuesday, Jan. 22, Allina Health will implement restricted visitor guidelines at Regina Hospital to protect all patients and staff. According to an Allina Health press release, children under the age of five are asked not to visit patients, visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital, and visitors to Mom Baby/Birth Center units may be screened for wellness and children under 5 will be screened for wellness before visiting. Allina also said that compassionate exceptions may be considered based on a patient?s critical condition/prognosis, after consulting a nurse. For questions or concerns, contact the hospital at 651-404-1000.