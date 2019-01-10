Hicks To Receive Legacy Award

An announcement this week from the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce in the creation of the Legacy Award, that will be given to former Mayor Paul Hicks during the Awards Dinner held Thursday, January 24th at Hidden Greens Event Venue. Promotional information on the event notes that in addition to the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Educator of the Year awards, the Legacy Award will be presented to Hicks in recognition of his 28 years of service to the community. Tickets for the event are $75 and may be obtained by contacting the Chamber located at 314 Vermillion Street.