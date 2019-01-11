High School Experiences False Alarm

Hastings High School experienced a false emergency alarm on Friday morning. According to information released by principal Mike Johnson, the paging console that is used for school-wide announcements has a number of features on it, and the emergency tone button was hit by mistake. This caused about 3 seconds of the tone to be heard before it was deactivated. The full announcement is 6 seconds of the emergency tone followed by a pre-recorded message to “Implement ALICE Strategies”. Staff members then made an “all call” announcement and sent an email that it was a false alarm. Principal Johnson also stated that he is proud that the students and staff members take school safety and training seriously, and he apologized for the error.