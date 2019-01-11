«

Print this Post

High School Experiences False Alarm

Categories:

Featured

January 11, 2019

January 11, 2019

Hastings High School experienced a false emergency alarm on Friday morning. According to information released by principal Mike Johnson, the paging console that is used for school-wide announcements has a number of features on it, and the emergency tone button was hit by mistake. This caused about 3 seconds of the tone to be heard before it was deactivated. The full announcement is 6 seconds of the emergency tone followed by a pre-recorded message to “Implement ALICE Strategies”. Staff members then made an “all call” announcement and sent an email that it was a false alarm. Principal Johnson also stated that he is proud that the students and staff members take school safety and training seriously, and he apologized for the error.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/01/high-school-experiences-false-alarm/

Leave a Reply