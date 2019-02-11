Circle Conversations With Hastings Cops

A press release recapped the connection between 9 members of the Hastings Police force and more than 50 students as their Conversation Circle held at the Hastings High School on Monday,February 11th gave high school students opportunity to find out more about each other. The hour-long session was a free forum with several topics discussed including traffic stops, media bias, ethics and even questions about job opportunities in law enforcement. Chief Schafer thanked the district for the opportunity to have a positive environment in which to explore topics of concern to both groups. More info about the Hastings Police Department can be found at www.hastingsmn.gov/hpd
Photo provided by District 200 Schools