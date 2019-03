MnDOT Issues Flooded Roads Warning

At 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 14th, MnDOT issued a notice that Highway 60 at Highway 61 in Wabasha was closed due to water on the roadway, and Highway 52 north of Cannon Falls was listed as having water on the roadway, but not yet closed. Motorists are cautioned not to drive into flooded areas of roadways. For updated road condition information, call 511.