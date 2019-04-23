Hootenany Updates Giving Info

This weekend’s Hootenany Ten has announced a new way to be part of the effort to raise funds for music and arts programs with their registration as a 501 c3 Non-profit organization. This means that donations are now tax-deductible.The new entity- River City Music and Arts Education Foundation will allow those who cannot attend the annual Hoots to donate online. This year’s goal is to raise 10,000 for Hastings Middle School Music Programs as well as sponsoring at least two Hootenany “Living Music” Scholarships for Hastings High School graduates. Another goal, funding and maintaining a “Live Rock Band Club” at the Middle School has been added to future plans as well. Organizers note that The Hoot hosts multiple other events throughout the year, and donations are accepted year-round! ONLINE or by personal check. Donate anytime online at www.THEHOOTENANY.com and if making a donation with a personal Check, make payable to River City MAE Foundation. Logo provided by Hootenany X.