Council Receives Bond Sale Report

July 16, 2019

At Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, Jessica Green from Northland Securities provided a summary of the General Obligation Bond Sale.

The City Council unanimously approved the sale of the bonds, rated double A in the amount of $3,935,000.

