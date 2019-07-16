Council Receives Bond Sale Report

At Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, Jessica Green from Northland Securities provided a summary of the General Obligation Bond Sale.
The City Council unanimously approved the sale of the bonds, rated double A in the amount of $3,935,000.
