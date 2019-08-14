Homich Sentenced For Murder

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Charles Wayne Homich, age 28, was sentenced on Tuesday to 300 months in prison by Judge Christopher Lehmann in connection with the death of 3-year-old Zayden Lawson, a foster child in the care of Homich’s girlfriend, Zeporia Fortenberry of Eagan, in June of 2017. Homich pled guilty April 23, 2019, to one count of Murder in the Second Degree by Malicious Punishment of a Child. Backstrom praised Heather Pipenhagen and Deanna Natoli, the Assistant County Attorneys who prosecuted this case, and thanked the Eagan Police Department for their thorough investigation.
(Photo Source: Dakota County Jail)