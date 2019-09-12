County Residential Survey Results Posted

Dakota County has completed compiling data from recent a residential survey. According to results published in the County’s newsletter, 96% of respondents consider Dakota County a good or excellent place to live, 80% had a good or excellent impression of road conditions in the County, and libraries are among the most popular services the County provides. Other results indicate that 60% are satisfied with the work the County does to manage funds from property taxes, and a slight majority would consider an increase of property taxes, which is more than the the last time the survey was taken, in 2016. Complete results of the survey are listed on the county website, at DakotaCounty.us.