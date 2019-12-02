Council To Consider Water Rate Change

At Monday’s meeting of the Hastings City Council, the Council is requested to conduct a first reading and order a public hearing for December 16 to consider an ordinance amendment adjusting various City fees. According to the meeting packet, Staff is recommending a 5% increase in Water rates. This is due to the fact that the City Water Fund is projected to have a negative cash flow, due to infrastructure projects. A 3% increase is being recommended for Sewer Rates, and a 3% increase is also being recommended for the City’s Storm water fund. Burning Permit fees will be added to the fee structure, and the $150 two-year gambling license fee will be removed, but the $25 temporary license fee will remain. The adjustments were placed on the Consent Agenda for the meeting.