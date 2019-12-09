Donations To HPD For AEDs

The Hastings Police Department recently received a matching donation opportunity from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) Business Council to replace aging Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) that are housed in each marked squad car on patrol. The SMSC provided a $4,000 matching grant to replace half of the current stock of AEDs. This effort was led by Deputy Police Chief David Wilske, who jumped at the opportunity to find matching dollars to replace the AEDs. Walmart in Hastings agreed to match the donation, and Wilske was able to purchase six new devices, replacing the oldest AEDs in the fleet. Currently the Hastings Police Department has 12 AEDs for 12 marked patrol vehicles. Seven of the existing stock are considered to be at the end of their life, meaning it will become more difficult to keep the units up and running when they break down. Six of those seven were replaced with the matching donations. The Hastings Police Department plans to seek additional funding sources to replace the remaining units next year.
(Photo: L to R: SMSC Secretary/Treasurer Rebecca Crooks-Stratton, SMSC Chairman Charles R. Vig, Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender, HPD Chief Bryan Schafer, HPD Deputy Chief David Wilske, HPD Commander Bryan Schowalter Courtesy City of Hastings)