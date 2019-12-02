Hastings Improves WiFi Service

In their continuing effort to keep up with technology, the City of Hastings has announced that a new Wi-Fi network was installed recently and is now ready for public use. According to the City Newsletter, the new network is available at 5 City buildings, including City Hall, the Police and Fire Departments, Parks & Recreation, and Public Works. The network provides visitors and staff with free internet access throughout these buildings. To connect to the network, select “City Of Hastings Public” on your device, and log onto the Public wireless network through a web browser by clicking on the “Accept” button.