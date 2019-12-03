HFD Annual Awareness Campaign Starts

With the start of December comes the Hastings Fire and EMS Department’s annual Keep the Wreath White campaign. The Christmas Wreath has been hung on the fire hall with all of the lights in the wreath shining a bright white. The goal of the campaign is for residents of Hastings to be extra careful during the holiday season, and prevent fires in the home, or at work, due to any causes, like dry Christmas trees, faulty wiring, or unattended stoves or fireplaces. The fire Department will replace a white bulb with a red one anytime during the season they are called out to extinguish a fire.