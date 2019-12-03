Junker Named NCAA All-American

Chalk up another award in the decorated Collegiate Football career for Former Hastings Raider Multi-Sport Star Mikey Junker, as now you can add ALL-AMERICAN to the list of accolades. According to a Tuesday Press Release from Bemidji State University: Bemidji State University football senior Michael Junker became the second Beaver defensive back in two seasons to earn a spot on the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches? All-America First Team as the AFCA released the first and second teams Tuesday. Junker joins former Beaver Gunner Olszewski as AFCA All-Americans and is one of four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference student-athletes named to the AFCA All-America First Team. Junker, a senior defensive back from Hastings, Minnesota, ended his final season as an All-NSIC First Team Defense selection as the league?s leader in interceptions. His eight interceptions ranked tied for fourth among all of NCAA Division II and his 18 passes defended ranked tied for 11th nationally. Junker returned two interceptions for touchdowns and led the nation with 272 interception return yards this season. He ranked eighth on BSU with 43 total tackles and tied for 10th with 2.5 tackles for a loss. Junker finishes his career as BSU?s all-time leader in interception return yards (378) and the program?s runner-up in career interceptions (17). He joins Olszewski and former Beaver kicker-punter Zach Pulkinen as the only football student-athletes selected to the AFCA Division II Coaches? All-American First Team since at least 2002. This is Junker?s first career All-American selection, which joins his 2018 All-NSIC North Division Honorable Mention, 2018 Fall NSIC All-Academic Team and 2017 Fall NSIC All-Academic Team laurels. (Photo Courtesy Of BSUBeavers.com)