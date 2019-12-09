Scholarships For HS Juniors

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2020 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors. All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program. Applicants should submit a written essay on the theme of MAT?s 2020 Education Conference, “Township Day,” by May 1, 2020. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified by October 1, 2020. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s Awards Banquet in St. Cloud, on November 20, 2020. For more information and application details, please call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296 or visit MNTownships.org.