Foss And Swanson Seeks Donations

Foss and Swanson Veterans, a Hastings program that creates awareness for the purpose of connecting servicemembers, veterans, and their families to get access to resources and assistance, is currently awaiting final approval of 501 (c)(3) status from the IRS. While the process continues, veteran’s advocate Dean Markuson has issued a plea for financial donations to support the stated purposes of the organization. In a recent letter, Markuson explained that along with providing a gathering space for military members, veterans and their families at 507 Vermillion Street, Foss and Swanson has taken on the task of providing resources to help relieve hardships endured by military families. Markuson also hopes to provide aid to the public in general, as the result of civil or natural hardships. Donations are accepted at the gathering space at 507 Vermillion Street, or by mail to 436 Tiffany Drive, Hastings, MN, 55033.For questions, contact Dean at DeanRVNVet@aol.com.