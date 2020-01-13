HPD Aware Of Vendors

In an update to a story reported Monday on KDWA, Hastings Deputy Chief of Police Dave Wilske has confirmed that the HPD is aware of a group of door-to-door salespeople working in town. According Deputy Chief Wilske, the group does have a valid license to solicit business in Hastings but did state that their tactics did seem rather aggressive at times. The group is marketing vacuum cleaners from door to door, and residents are advised that the merchants cannot force their way into a home. Wilske stated that HPD has talked with the vendors on several occasions, and the HPD is keeping tabs on the situation.