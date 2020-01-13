Hwy 316 Project Moves Forward

The Highway 316 Project in Hastings continues to move forward. According to the City Newsletter, MnDOT will soon be furnishing the City with an official Municipal Consent Package for this project. The City must schedule and conduct a public hearing within 60 days of receiving the package, and then follow up with a resolution within 90 days of the public hearing to consent to the layout, right of way acquisitions, and cost implications of the project. Staff will provide a more detailed update on this process once they receive the material and put the public hearing step on the Council?s agenda. MnDOT has reported to the City that their right of way specialists began connecting with individual property owners who would have either permanent right of way or easements acquired from their property. This work will continue for the next couple of weeks.