Plan Commission to Deliberate C-2 Zoning

At a regular meeting at 7 PM on Monday, January 27th, the Hastings Planning Commission will deliberate a City Ordinance amendment dealing with zoning uses for the C-2 designation. The amendment seeks to eliminate ambiguities within the existing C-2 Zoning District by adding further definition to allowable uses, and remove uses that are not presently utilized within the C-2 District and are inconsistent with the Vermillion Street Corridor Study, specifically, elimination of manufactured home sales and building materials sales within the district. The Amendment also expects to clarify application of Site Plan Review Requirements for site modifications. Community Development Director John Hinzman will present the Staff report relevant to this amendment.