«

Print this Post

Rogue Robotics Team Honored

Categories:

Featured

January 14, 2020

January 14, 2020

Dakota Electric Association has named First Robotics Team 2987 Rogue Robotics, Farmington, as the local 2019 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner. Rogue Robotics is a Farmington High School robotics team that focuses on building leaders through STEM. In addition, the team has started a Minnesota chapter of Go-Baby-Go, a nonprofit that assists disabled children by modifying children’s power car toys to be used for mobility purposes. The team has been featured in more than 100 media sources and made a trip to the White House in May after they donated a customized wheelchair to a boy from Burnsville. Military Family Support Group, BrainPower in a BackPack and Caring Hearts in Action, were named runners-up, and each of the nonprofits received a plaque and a check for $500.   

Click here for audio


   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/rogue-robotics-team-honored-2/

Leave a Reply