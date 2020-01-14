Rogue Robotics Team Honored

Dakota Electric Association has named First Robotics Team 2987 Rogue Robotics, Farmington, as the local 2019 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner. Rogue Robotics is a Farmington High School robotics team that focuses on building leaders through STEM. In addition, the team has started a Minnesota chapter of Go-Baby-Go, a nonprofit that assists disabled children by modifying children’s power car toys to be used for mobility purposes. The team has been featured in more than 100 media sources and made a trip to the White House in May after they donated a customized wheelchair to a boy from Burnsville. Military Family Support Group, BrainPower in a BackPack and Caring Hearts in Action, were named runners-up, and each of the nonprofits received a plaque and a check for $500.