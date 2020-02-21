Host Homes Expands Into Dak. Co.

Dakota County recently announced the expansion of host homes for youth into Dakota County. According to County Staff, Host Homes are a temporary housing solution provided by volunteers in their homes for young people who need a safe place to stay. Most participants are aged 18-24 and are homeless or unstably housed. Support and services are provided by youth services provided for the participant and the hosts. The YMCA host home program, which currently operates in Hennepin, Anoka and Suburban Ramsey County, is partnering with the community to expand into Dakota County. The YMCA is accepting applications for interested host homes and meeting with potential hosts to complete training and background checks. They are currently staffed to serve 2 host homes in Dakota County. Additional private funding is being pursued to expand the program.