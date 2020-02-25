Members Sought Fo rAdvisory Council

The Hastings Senior Program is seeking to fill 4 positions on the Senior Center Advisory Council. The terms are for 3 years and begin on July 1, 2020. Selection of applicants to fill positions is done by the current Advisory Council. The role of Council members is to serve in an advisory capacity to the Senior Center Coordinator, Laurie Thrush. They serve as liaisons between members and staff. This is not a Board. The Council meets at least 4 times a year, but usually try to meet at least every other month. If you would like to be considered for the Council, please stop by the Senior Center to pick up and fill out an application. Applications are due May 15th. For more information, call Laurie at 651-480- 7689.