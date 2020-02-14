«

Raiders Win Section, Back To State!

February 14, 2020

The Hastings Raiders Wrestling Team is heading back to State as a Team, following their Section 3AAA Championship victory on Friday night, at the Hastings High School Field House, beating Saint Paul Central 78-3, Park 39-24, and then beating the #1 Woodbury Royals, 33-29 on Brady Schiller’s thrilling first period pin at heavyweight, to seal the Championship, in front of a raucous Raider Nation crowd. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a complete recap from start, to the exciting finish! State will be in two weeks, at the Xcel Energy Center, with Individual Sections, still, next weekend, at Park.

Click here for audio

   
   

