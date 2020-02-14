Raiders Win Section, Back To State!

The Hastings Raiders Wrestling Team is heading back to State as a Team, following their Section 3AAA Championship victory on Friday night, at the Hastings High School Field House, beating Saint Paul Central 78-3, Park 39-24, and then beating the #1 Woodbury Royals, 33-29 on Brady Schiller’s thrilling first period pin at heavyweight, to seal the Championship, in front of a raucous Raider Nation crowd. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a complete recap from start, to the exciting finish! State will be in two weeks, at the Xcel Energy Center, with Individual Sections, still, next weekend, at Park.