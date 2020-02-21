Rosemount PD Donates To Family Services

Dakota County Children and Family Services expressed appreciation for recent donations of clothing and toiletries from the Rosemount Police Department. According to the Dakota County social Services newsletter, the Rosemount Police Department works closely with the Dakota County Child Protection Assessment team when placing children in out-of-home care. In these situations, the children often are placed on an emergency basis with few belongings. The community of Rosemount responded to the Police Department?s call for help, with local businesses, churches, girl scout troops, and hockey teams all pitching in with an incredible show of support.