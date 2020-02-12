Water Export Plan Still Possible

Progressive Rail is apparently retooling a business plan to export water from Dakota County to the southwestern United States by rail, according to County Commissioner Joe Atkins. According to a memo published on social media, Atkins indicated that it was his hope and belief that after the railroad’s first application to export water was denied by the DNR, this issue was done. Atkins said it was his understanding the railroad has another application in the works. Atkins stated that the next step for government is to strengthen state laws to further reduce the chance of water exportation, and Dakota County will seek help from the Association of Minnesota Counties, and the State Legislature. Atkins feels that new laws are needed because studies show that growing communities across Dakota County are expected to face water quantity issues by 2040.