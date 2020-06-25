GRRVLC Names New Directors To Board

Executive Director of the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center, Israel Haas, has announced new members of the Board of Directors. The newest directors are Donna Boatman, with expertise in marketing and business communication, Jeremy Raverty, a Kiwanis member and local financial advisor, Jeff Ruehle, a nonprofit fundraising expert and business executive, Mary Ann Saxe Thompson, a former Peace Corps volunteer and French professor, and Ka Vang, a community engagement and diversity expert with Minnesota Public Radio. These new directors will join with Executive Director Haas to expand the skill set of the leadership group. Visit FreedomParkWI.org for more information.