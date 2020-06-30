Hastings Busy With Interviews

The City of Hastings will be very busy interviewing candidates for various vacant positions. According to the City Council Newsletter, over 190 applications were received for the Communications Coordinator position, and interviews will start this week. Interviews for the Finance Manager and Public Works Operator positions are also scheduled to begin soon. Application periods for the Economic Development Coordinator and paid-on-call firefighter/EMT are still open. To apply for these positions, visit HastingsMN.gov. Finally, the City has announced that they will be filling two more positions, a Police Officer, and a part-time Admin Assistant for City Hall. Those positions will be posted soon.