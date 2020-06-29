Mudhens “Go Fishing” In Opener!

It sure feels good to say that “SPORTS ARE BACK” in the Tri-County Area, and the Miesville Mudhens Amateur Baseball Team got the season going in style, with a 12-1, seven-inning road win at new sectional Rival New Market, Sunday afternoon. Manager Matt VanDerBosch joined KDWA Sports on Monday, to look back at the win, but also to talk about getting the short season going, the nice veteran-youth mix on the roster, and three big games coming up on KDWA, this week! We start Wednesday, welcoming Hampton to Jack Ruhr Field, at 8:00pm, with your Pre-Game Show at 7:45.