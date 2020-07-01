Girls Soccer Hosting Golf Tournament

With many of their usual fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19 this year, the Hastings Raiders Girls Soccer Program is getting creative with raising pre-season money, by having their first annual “Hastings Girls Soccer Boosters Golf Tournament”, on Sunday, August 16th. Raider Head Varsity Coach Scott Meier joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday to promote the event, which will be a 9-hole format, for only $65 each. For more information on the event, check out Coach Meier’s interview, or call Dan Pelava at 651-323-3011, or Coach Meier at 612-280-2539.