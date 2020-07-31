Hastings Chamber Distributes Masks

The City of Hastings and the Hastings Chamber of Commerce distributed 24,000 face masks on Thursday afternoon, to help businesses encourage customers to be in compliance with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’ Executive Order for wearing face masks while in public. The masks were supplied to the City by the Mn Department of Health. The Chamber had the distribution point set up at the Chamber headquarters, and the masks “flew off the shelves”, as it were. The masks were supplied to the businesses free of charge.