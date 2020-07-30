Todd Field Fence Under Repairs

Work has begun to repair the section of fencing at McNamara Stadium that was damaged by a truck on June 10th. Crew from Midwest Fence were seen beginning to remove the damaged section of fence on Thursday morning, and preparing to install new fence. In addition to new fencing, a number of fence posts were damaged in the accident, that was said to have been caused when the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency, causing his truck to cross Highway 55 from Eddy Street, and hit the fence. His truck then cleared the bleachers landing on the field near the 50 yard line.