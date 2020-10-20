ISD 200 Visitor Check In System Upgrade

ISD 200 is upgrading its Raptor Visitor Management System to allow the system to read newer REAL and other “enhanced” ID cards. According to district administration, the upgrade will involve an entirely new platform, and all visitors, regardless of being in the old system, will need to scan their IDs into the new system. Once scanned in, the system will retain the information to make future visits easier. Scanned ID information is not held at a single facility but is networked to all buildings and facilities. The process may take up to several weeks to complete, and staff appreciate visitors’ patience and understanding.