Prescott All-Conference Announced

With the Fall Sports Season of 2020 completed at Prescott High School, Cardinal Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday, to announce the All-Conference, and All-State Student-Athlete list, which includes kids in each grade from 9-12. The complete interview with Mr. Smith will also be played in its entirety on Saturday, at 12:05pm, for the Prescott Coaches Show, right here on KDWA. For now, listen in to the great news from the Fall! (PICTURED: Freshman All-Conference Volleyball Honoree Reese Ptacek)