Prescott Council Meeting Preview

The Prescott City Council meets for regular business on Monday, November 23rd, at 6 PM. Agenda items include a public hearing for the 2021 budget, followed by 5 resolutions to adopt various budgetary items for 2021, a request to roll delinquent utility bills into property taxes, a contract for animal control, consideration of a request from Pierce County Economic Development for a contribution for 2021, and consideration of claims for reimbursement through the Route to Recovery Grant Program. Public Works will present a request to award a bid for the courtesy dock. No Name Saloon has submitted a request to expand their premises. The Council will consider a response from WisDOT regarding a request to lower speed limits. Under the heading of New Business, the Council will announce Spring Elections for April 6th of 2021, with Wards 5, and 6, and Alderperson-At-Large seats up for election. The Council will then move to closed session to deliberate a land lease. The meeting is open to the public, and access information is provided on the City website, at PrescottWI.org.