Great Game, Raiders Fall In Return

  • January 14, 2021

  January 14, 2021

Raider Nation returned to Sports on Thursday night across the Tri-County Area, including the game you heard on KDWA, and watched online, in our collaboration with Hastings Community TV, as the Hastings Boys Hockey Team fell to Saint Thomas in a thriller 5-4. Also, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Raider Wrestling Team’s split with Simley and Sibley, and score from the Prescott Girls Basketball win over Baldwin-Woodville! Check it all out in our Thursday night roundup! (Photo Courtesy HCTV Coverage)

