Hastings Seeks Deputy Fire Chief

With the naming of John Townsend as Fire Chief of the Hastings Fire and EMS Department, the City of Hastings now seeks an Assistant Fire Chief. This position will assist in leading the department’s many facets in alignment with the City’s CORE values, strategic plan, and best practices. This position will be expected to work collaboratively with staff to develop effective and communicative working relationships. A complete job listing and application forms are available at the link provided here.