HFS Grant Period Open

The United Way of Hastings announced that nonprofit grant applications for general funding in 2021 are being accepted through February 5th. All application materials can be emailed to the United Way of Hastings with no hard copies required. Details are available at UnitedWayOfHastings.org. Organizations requesting a grant must meet the grant guidelines and impact individuals in the areas of education, health, financial stability, and youth within the Hastings area. For additional information, contact Executive Director Mari Mellick at mari@unitedwayofhastings.org or call 651-438-3337.