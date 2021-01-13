New Shops Coming To Westview

  • January 13, 2021

The Westview Center is currently a beehive of activity as three new shops prepare to open for business there. Hastings Economic Development Coordinator Eric Maas provides some of the details.

Opening dates for the stores are still pending.

