The Westview Center is currently a beehive of activity as three new shops prepare to open for business there. Hastings Economic Development Coordinator Eric Maas provides some of the details.
Opening dates for the stores are still pending.
The Westview Center is currently a beehive of activity as three new shops prepare to open for business there. Hastings Economic Development Coordinator Eric Maas provides some of the details.
Opening dates for the stores are still pending.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/01/new-shops-coming-to-westview/