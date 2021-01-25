On Friday, U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced her 2021 “Valentines for Veterans” program, encouraging families across Minnesota’s Second Congressional District to show appreciation for service members by making homemade Valentine’s Day cards. The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 12th, after which Representative Craig will deliver the cards to veterans in Minnesota’s Second District. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to Representative Craig’s Burnsville office at 12940 Harriet Avenue South, Suite 238, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337.
(Last year, Rep. Craig?s staff and volunteers made cards at her Burnsville office. Submitted photo)