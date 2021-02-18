Playoff Preview: Cards Host Panthers

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team holds the #2 Seed in the WIAA Regional Playoff Bracket, and will host #3 Durand on Friday night, LIVE on KDWA, as the Cardinals take on the Panthers, in the Regional Semifinals. The winner will likely travel to #1 LaCrosse Aquinas on Saturday, for the Regional Title game. Head Coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday, to discuss the tough end to the regular season, and how this last week of practice will help the team, especially Friday night, at home against a 13-3 Panthers ball club.