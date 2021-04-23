Prescott Graduation Preparations Underway

The Prescott School District will be holding an in-person and indoor graduation ceremony for the Seniors of 2021. Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza.
For complete details, and guidelines, visit the Prescott School District website.
