Art Contest Winners Named

Cannon Falls Senior Makayla Bowen’s painting “Mirror of the Soul” has been announced as the winner of Representative Angie Craig’s Minnesota 2nd Congressional District section of the Congressional Art Contest, in Washington D.C. According to a press release issued by Craig’s office, second place went to “Heart of Minnesota” by Apollo Oase, a 10th grade student at Apple Valley High School, and in third place, is “Sisters in Purple” by Ananda Myint, a 10th grade student at Northfield High School. Each of the entries will be displayed for the public, with Bowen’s art hanging in the U.S. Capitol, Oase’s in Craig’s D.C. Office, and Myint’s in Craig’s Burnsville Office. Craig offered her congratulations to each of the winners and thanked all of the students across the district who submitted artwork to this year’s contest.
(“Mirror of the Soul”, Makayla Bowen. Photo Source: Angie Craig)